New Drink Offerings are Bringing Cool Summer Vibes to PJ’s Coffee

New Orleans-born coffeehouse to introduce refreshing, limited-time takes on tea and coconut milk starting June 10

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) PJ’s Coffee knows a thing or two about keeping guests warm and comfy when it’s cold outside. But it gets sticky hot in the Big Easy, so the New-Orleans born coffeehouse can certainly cool people off with its drinks too!

To celebrate the start of summer, PJ’s Coffee is inviting guests to come enjoy a cool and refreshing taste of N’awlins with its delicious cloud drinks and unique-flavored iced teas. These refreshful takes on Southern favorites will only be available from June 10 – National Iced Tea Day – through the end of August but are sure to revitalize any guest looking to beat the heat.

“We’re excited to bring these distinctive flavors for a limited time to our guests across the country,” said VP of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Being from New Orleans, PJ’s Coffee knows all about hot and humid summers, so we welcome everyone to cool off with a Cloud, Mandarin Palmer or Southern Honey Iced Tea. And we encourage everyone to download our app before coming in as they’ll receive a buy one, get one free offer on National Iced Tea Day!”

For a limited time, guests can enjoy a Mandarin Palmer or Southern Honey Iced Tea starting at $2.95. The Mandarin Palmer Iced Tea combines PJ’s smooth, black iced tea with sweetened lemonade and mandarin orange flavors for a refreshing, citrusy drink. The Honey Sweet Iced Tea blends honey with floral notes of jasmine and PJ’s smooth, black iced tea for a distinct taste on the Southern classic sweet tea.

PJ’s Coffee’s unique cloud drinks ($3.95) combine chilled coconut milk with flavors like candied orange or tart cherry, shaken and served over ice for a frothy and refreshing summer-time New Orleans favorite.

To learn more about these limited-time summer specials, visit pjscoffee.com/summer . Share how delightful and refreshing these drinks are with PJ’s Coffee and other guests on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #summervibes.

About PJ’s Coffee

Phyllis Jordan, a pioneer in the coffee industry, founded PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans in 1978, and demonstrated that better beans, superior roasting techniques, and pure passion for the art of coffeemaking mattered. In 2008, the company was purchased by New Orleans natives and brothers, Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard. PJ’s Coffee serves a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages using only the best quality Arabica coffee beans, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries. PJ’s Original Cold Brew

Ice Coffee is brewed daily using a special cold-drip process that protects the flavor and strength of the beans, while producing a coffee that is two-thirds less acidic – a process and technique developed by its founder and used for more than 40 years at all PJ’s locations. Bags of whole bean coffee and single serve cups of PJ’s Coffee are available for sale in-store and online. With more than 145 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee continues to grow in the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit pjscoffee.com or follow PJ’s Coffee on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

