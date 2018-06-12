New downtown Allentown shop offers popular Puerto Rican frozen treat

Summer officially starts next week and a new downtown Allentown shop wants to help you beat the heat with a cool treat.

Chillin’ Snacking, which opened Saturday at 840 Hamilton St., offers a wide variety of limber, a frozen confection similar to Italian ice, but “with a fruity tropical flair,” owner Keyla Escobar said.

“It’s very popular in Puerto Rico,” Escobar said. “Every Puerto Rican neighborhood has somebody selling limber.”

According to a sign in the shop, the icy treat’s name is an ode to Charles Lindbergh, the first pilot to fly across the Atlantic Ocean.

When Lindbergh flew to Puerto Rico on his 26th birthday in 1928, he was offered a frozen fruit juice as a reprieve from the island’s hot weather.

“He enjoyed it!” the sign reads.

Since then, Puerto Ricans have called the frozen juice “limber,” a nod to the way many islanders pronounced Lindbergh’s last name.

Chillin’ Snacking, adjacent to Venny’s Pizza & Restaurant on the ground floor of the Butz Corporate Center, offers 23 limber flavors, including best-sellers pina colada, cheesecake, mango and milk/cinnamon.

Seven-ounce cups are $1 per water-based variety and $1.25 for each variety made with milk or chunks of fruit.

Other flavors include banana, cherry, cream, chocolate with M&M’s, Nutella, peanut butter, pineapple and vanilla cookies.

Escobar started making limber out of her Allentown home nine years ago and credits Lee Butz, chairman of Alvin H. Butz Inc., the construction management company that owns the building, for helping her set up shop on Hamilton Street.

“Mr. Butz helped me a lot,” Escobar said. “I met him four years ago because my son plays on his youth baseball team, Allentown Drive.”

Chillin’ Snacking, which also sells homemade coconut bars (made from coconut, brown sugar, pineapple and cinnamon), is open noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Info: 787-232-2274.

