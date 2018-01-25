New downtown Allentown pop-up shop to offer chocolate truffles in time for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is rapidly approaching and a new pop-up shop in downtown Allentown is aiming to help you show that special someone how much you care.

Truffle Bar, featuring handmade chocolate truffles, will be open Feb. 2 through Feb. 18 on the ground floor of the new Strata East apartment complex at 26 N. Sixth St., Suite 150.

The enterprise began when Brooke Dietrick and Stacy Long, both counselors at William Allen High School, began making truffles for fun for friends, family and co-workers in 2016.

"[Our co-workers] would call them balls of heaven," Dietrick said.

After hosting a successful tasting event around Thanksgiving at their fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township, and selling more than 4,000 truffles over the holiday season, the friends decided to expand their side business into a brick-and-mortar location.

At the 417-square-foot pop-up shop, between ReVive! Hair Salon and shapewear store Royal Lioness, truffle flavors will include staples such as chocolate, peanut butter, mint and hazelnut, and seasonal flavors such as chocolate-covered strawberry and chocolate-covered pretzel.

Pricing will be $1.50 per large truffle and 75 cents per mini truffle. The sweets also will be available for customization and in gift boxes, $12.95-$18.95.

"As employees of the Allentown School District, we feel a strong connection to the community, and we look forward to contributing to all the wonderful things this city has to offer," Long said.

The pop-up shop, which could become permanent if business blossoms, will host a tasting event, featuring truffle and wine samples, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the shop.

Hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and limited hours for order pick-ups Saturdays and Sundays. Info: trufflebar@gmail.com; trufflebar.store.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog