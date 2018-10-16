This new delivery-only restaurant is serving fried chicken and bone marrow burgers

Bubu’s

Chef Eric Greenspan, formerly of the Foundry on Melrose, has just launched a delivery-only business called Bubu’s Finest Birds and Burgers. Available Thursdays to Mondays, options include fried chicken, cornbread waffles, and burgers made with beef, bone marrow and duck fat. The menu is available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and Postmates.

www.eatbubus.com

RiceBox

This tiny Cantonese takeout and delivery business is now open in downtown’s Spring Arcade Building. Chef Leo Lee and his wife, Lydia, are serving slow-cooked Duroc pork, char siu and seven spice porchetta in customizable rice boxes, along with novel takes on bao. The couple say they are committed to organic, sustainable ingredients and house-made sauces.

541 S. Spring St., No. 131, Los Angeles, (213) 988-7395, www.ricebox.net

Rye Fox

The new bar and restaurant held its grand-opening on Monday night in the former BLD space on Beverly Boulevard. Chef Kurt Steeber’s California-inspired cuisine features kung pao spareribs, seared Spanish octopus with Mexican chorizo, and a 2-pound rotisserie lobster. Partner and bar manager Billy Ray oversees over 70 rye whiskies, 14 draft beers, California wine and cocktails like the 310 Pike blending rye and U.S. whiskey with coffee, cream and a dusting of monkfruit sugar, black salt and ground espresso.

7450 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 212-9774, www.ryefox.com.

Ample Hills

The New York ice cream spot made famous by its Ooey Gooey Butter Cake flavor is now serving Los Feliz from inside a craftsman home. The first West Coast opening since its 2011 Brooklyn Heights debut, the Los Angeles location includes an L.A.-exclusive flavor called Beneath Las Estrellas made with horchata ice cream, dulce de leche swirls and white chocolate pearls.

1824 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 426-9009, www.amplehills.com

Koala Matcha

Blink and you’ll miss Santa Monica’s new Koala Matcha, a small, cheery window attached to Gramercy restaurant on Wilshire Boulevard. Beside a Jonas Never mural of Leonardo DiCaprio as Jay Gatsby, Melbourne, Australia, native Monica Foley hand-makes iced matcha lattes infused with collagen, proposed as both a coffee alternative and drinkable beauty treatment, with flavors like coconut and vanilla almond.

2460-A Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 828-2115, www.facebook.com/koalamatcha

Silverlake Ramen

The Silver Lake restaurant just opened a location on Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. Chef-owner Jitaek Lim is giving beach-goers and window shoppers an opportunity to slurp the same tonkotsu broth and dip the same tsukemen noodles that he’s been making at the original Sunset Boulevard location since 2012.

1319 3rd St., Santa Monica, (424) 330-0125, silverlakeramen.com

food@latimes.com

@latimesfood