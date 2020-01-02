New Decade, New Twist on Applebee’s Famous All You Can Eat Promotion

The fan-favorite deal gets an upgrade with Boneless Wings just in time for the New Year

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Applebee’s® is kicking off the next decade with a new addition to the fan-favorite All You Can Eat offer, NOW with Boneless Wings! Feast on All You Can Eat Boneless Wings, Riblets and Shrimp starting at just $12.99*, only for a limited time. If you’re craving all three delicious options, don’t fret, because you can mix and match each All You Can Eat plate.

Get your fill of tender Boneless Wings tossed in Classic Hot Buffalo sauce and served with ranch dressing, juicy Riblets that are slow cooked and served in Honey BBQ sauce or battered and fried golden brown Shrimp with cocktail sauce. To sweeten the deal, each initial plate is served with Classic Fries and Cole Slaw and every plate after comes piled high with fries.

“We know our fans love our All You Can Eat menu, and we were excited to come up with a new surprise to celebrate its return in 2020,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “Boneless Wings continue to be our most popular menu item, so it was a no brainer to add it to this abundant deal to give it a ‘New Year, New You’ spin which includes the amazing price of only $12.99.”

To order Applebee’s craveable menu items for Delivery or To Go, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift your favorite dishes to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online at www.applebees.com.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

*Price and participation may vary. Dine-in only. Offer valid per person, per order. Tax and gratuity excluded.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of September 30, 2019, there were 1,804 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

