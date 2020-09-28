New Daily Deals at Red Lobster Give Everyone Something to Celebrate in 2020





Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Weekdays just got better thanks to Red Lobster ®! Today, Red Lobster announced it is introducing NEW Daily Deals, available all day, every weekday, serving up the kind of good news everyone has been craving in 2020. The Daily Deals menu offers a variety of guest-favorite Red Lobster menu items, including Ultimate Endless Shrimp and Whole Lobster, cooked to perfection and available at affordable prices.

With a different deal on delicious seafood available each weekday, guests now have reason to celebrate during the school and work week. Whether it’s to step out and enjoy a date night, or crack into an entire lobster just because, guests can enjoy the ultimate seafood dining experience without breaking the bank, including:

Ultimate Endless Shrimp® Monday – Mix and match Red Lobster’s biggest and best shrimp endlessly for just $17.99, featuring Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with choice of side.

– Mix and match Red Lobster’s biggest and best shrimp endlessly for just $17.99, featuring Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Garlic Shrimp Scampi, and Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers. Served with choice of side. Two for Tuesday – Invite a plus one to enjoy two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each served with choice of two sides.

– Invite a plus one to enjoy two Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon meals for $49.99. Each served with choice of two sides. Whole Lobster Wednesday * – Indulge in a whole lobster for only $22.99. Served with choice of two sides.

* – Indulge in a whole lobster for only $22.99. Served with choice of two sides. Throwback Thursday ** – Be transported back to the good old days with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage for $12.99. Served with choice of two sides.

** – Be transported back to the good old days with Walt’s Favorite Shrimp and a fountain beverage for $12.99. Served with choice of two sides. Fish Fry Friday – Celebrate the end of the week with hand-battered, wild-caught cod served with fries and coleslaw for just $11.99.

Guests can take advantage of new Daily Deals – and of course, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits® that accompany each meal – Monday through Friday, by visiting their local Red Lobster restaurant for a safe dine-in experience, or they can order To Go, for curbside pickup, where available, or touchless delivery directly from RedLobster.com .

Earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders**, and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster’s free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards SM.

*Whole Lobster Wednesday only available for Dine-In, while supplies last.

** Throwback Thursday only available for Dine-In.

