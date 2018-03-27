New crepe restaurant cooking at Waterford Lakes Town Center

A Space Coast crepe restaurant is coming to Waterford Lakes.

Le Crave Cafe is planning to open this spring, according to the company that manages Waterford Lakes Town Center. Le Crave serves crepes, coffee, salads and other dishes. It will also serve boba tea, an Asian smoothie tea drink with tapioca pearls.

Le Crave opened its first location in Rockledge in September and is already working new restaurants in Waterford Lakes and Titusville.

It will open in a spot between Thai Cuisine and Sports Clips, a location that has been formerly occupied by other eateries such as Kirin Sushi and All American Hot Dogs.

Le Crave will be open for lunch, breakfast and dinner.

Le Crave is joining another new tenant at the shopping center, Amazing Lash and recently opened businesses

“Waterford Lakes Town Center is proud to welcome more dynamic retailers and restaurants,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager at Waterford Lakes Town Center. “To meet shopper demand, we continue to evolve to deliver the right combination of retailers, dining, entertainment and events to keep shoppers engaged and returning often.”Fresh Kitchen, Club Pilates and Lizard Thicket, a women’s apparel boutique.

