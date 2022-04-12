New Craft Republic Bar & Grill Opens in Arlington Heights

Join in on the grand opening celebration on April 27th, 2022.

San Diego, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Craft Republic Bar + Grill joins the Arlington Heights, Illinois neighborhood celebrating a grand opening and ribbon tying celebration with the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce and the mayor of Arlington Heights on April 27th, 2022, from 5:30pm until 7:30pm. The celebration is open to the public and there will be complimentary small bites as well as happy hour food and drink specials.

Craft Republic Bar & Grill is an elevated sports bar that offers an extensive craft beer list, numerous craft cocktails, and a unique bar menu with a twist. The menu includes Thai Crispy Ribs, deep fried baby back ribs with Thai BBQ, Philly Cheesesteak and a BBQ Brisket Beer Tour featuring double-stacked beef patties, onion rings, whiskey BBQ brisket and homemade white cheese sauce.

“We are excited to bring the Craft Republic Bar & Grill experience to the Arlington Heights neighborhood and to celebrate our grand opening and ribbon tying ceremony with the community,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager from Kelly Operations Group, parent company of Craft Republic Bar & Grill.

“The experience in a Craft Republic location is like no other. Our restaurants are lined with giant TVs, bar games including ping pong, steel tip darts, beer pong and numerous bag toss boards with plenty of bar stools and space for parties of all sizes,” said Merico.

Craft Republic Bar & Grill features four different areas of the restaurant that can be booked for gatherings whether it’s a high school reunion, bachelor party, private UFC watch party, and much more. There are group dining menus for any event that you are planning and the team at the restaurant will work hard to ensure the event is everything the host and their guest expect. Craft Republic Bar & Grill shows all UFC fights in all four dining areas with no cover charge.

Craft Republic Bar & Grill offers all day specials on food and drinks Monday through Wednesday and happy hour specials every Thursday through Saturday from 3pm until 6pm. On Sundays there are mimosa and bloody Mary specials available until 3pm.

Craft Republic Bar & Grill offers takeout and 3rd party delivery through services including Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub.

In addition to takeout, Craft Republic Bar & Grill in Arlington Heights offers catering takeout through the restaurant or catering delivery with EzCater.

For more information on the restaurant, promotions and upcoming events, please visit www.craftrepublic.com .

