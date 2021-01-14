Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

As new COVID-19 cases emerge in Chicago Public Schools, families plea for reinstatement of locked-out teachers

January 14, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Hannah Leone
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

CPS says teachers who've been locked out defied the terms of their contract.