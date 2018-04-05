New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ Donuts is serving up a sweet new selection this spring, unveiling Cookies & Cream as a new flavor addition to its popular and fast-growing line of bottled, ready-to-drink Iced Coffee beverages. Available now in the refrigerator cases at grocery, drug, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants throughout the U.S, Cookies & Cream joins Dunkin’s other ready-to-drink flavor favorites including Original, Mocha, Espresso and French Vanilla.

The Coca-Cola Company and its bottling partners have been manufacturing and distributing pre-packaged Dunkin’ Donuts® branded bottled beverages since the beginning of 2017. The bottled Dunkin’ Donuts Iced Coffee beverages are made according to Dunkin’ Donuts’ specifications using high-quality Arabica coffee blends with real milk and sugar, delivering the quality and great taste that millions of Dunkin’ Donuts guests have come to expect from the brand’s signature iced coffee served at its restaurants worldwide.

“Through our strong partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, we have quickly become a leader in the growing ready-to-drink coffee market,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President, Retail Business Development, Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. “Cookies & Cream is a fun, delicious flavor, and we are excited to add it to the other flavors in our line-up as we head into the warmer spring and summer months. Our ready-to-drink bottled coffees are the perfect choice to enable our customers to run on Dunkin’ wherever they are.”

Dunkin’ Donuts has partnered with The Coca-Cola Company since 2012 to serve Coca-Cola products, including soft drinks, juices, enhanced waters and energy drinks, at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in the United States and select markets around the globe. In 2017, according to IRI data, retail sales of Dunkin’ ready-to-drink (RTD) bottled Iced Coffee exceeded $150 million within the first year of launching.

