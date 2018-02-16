A new Chinese restaurant is spicing up south Bethlehem's Third Street

Fans of lo mein, wonton soup and other Chinese dishes, take note of Shang Wei Szechuan, which opened last week at 1 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem.

The restaurant, near the Fahy Bridge, offers authentic Chinese cuisine for lunch and dinner.

Menu highlights include appetizers (most under $6) such as Chengdu rice balls, hot sour jelly fish and pickled pepper tripe; noodle and rice dishes (most under $9) such as double pepper chicken noodle, seafood fried rice and shrimp ho fun; and various beef, lamb, chicken, duck, pork, vegetable and seafood platters — ranging in price from $9.75 for stir-fried baby bok choy and other veggie selections to $26.95 for braised or home-style sea cucumbers.

More than two dozen house specials, $11.95-$24.95, include boneless pig feet in clay pot, country-style lamb chops, dry pot pork intestines, jumbo shrimp with dry pepper, sizzling tofu satay and spicy frog, among others.

Lunch specials, $7.95, range from popular picks such as General Tso’s chicken and Mongolian beef to spicy selections such as kung pao chicken and shredded pork in garlic sauce.

Desserts include yam with blueberry sauce and sweet potato cake.

The restaurant, offering seating for about 50, features a mix of booths, banquettess and tables with chairs.

It supplements other East Third Street Chinese restaurants Kuki Chinese Restaurant and U & Tea Authentic Chinese Food.

It also joins Sal’s Brick Oven Pizza at Third and New streets, which is poised to become an even more enticing intersection following the opening of Grille 3501’s second location — a rooftop restaurant — in the summer.

Shang Wei Szechuan, offering delivery and take-out, is open 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-882-1248.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog