New Chicken MegaBites from Church’s Chicken Offers ‘Just Right’ Size, Taste & Value for Limited Time Only

Dip-able, Portable, Crave-able Fried Chicken Makes Debut December 25th

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Beginning Monday, December 25th, Church’s Chicken® will introduce its all-new Chicken MegaBites, delivering all of the home-style taste of their signature hand-battered and breaded chicken in a fun and convenient new size. Perfectly portable and dip-able, Chicken MegaBites are ‘just right’ sized pieces of hand-battered and breaded, all-white-meat boneless chicken, fried up to a golden crisp and served with new Killer Bee spicy honey dipping sauce. Perfect for eating on the go, sharing with others, or simply enjoying one delicious bite after another, Chicken MegaBites are also ‘just right’ for the peak of Bowl and Playoff season!

“Our new Chicken MegaBites offer the best of both worlds,” said Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Activation for Church’s. “All the features of our signature chicken that consumers have loved for the past 65 years, in a great new hand-held form for dipping.”

Chicken MegaBites are Church’s latest innovation in taste and value, with a meal featuring eight Chicken MegaBites, plus guest choice of two sides, and a scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit for just $5. Delicious options for customizing the meal include corn on the cob, baked macaroni and cheese, fried okra, coleslaw, or another portable favorite – French Fries.

“We’re continuing to offer guests the quality choices that they want at an unbeatable value,” Chasteen explained. “Our new Chicken MegaBites provide for a delicious and abundant meal offering for a ‘just right’ $5 price point. And for those who don’t mind sharing, we’ll also feature a ‘tailgate-approved’ 20pc Chicken MegaBites serving for $10.”

New Chicken MegaBites will be available at all participating Church’s Chicken restaurants nationwide, while supplies last, starting Monday, December 25, 2017.

