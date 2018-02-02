New Chicago cocktail conference to address industry's inclusion issues

One only has to head to Logan Square or the West Loop to see that Chicago’s cocktail game is strong, as robust and vibrant as in cities like New York, London or LA. Banking on this reputation, three local industry vets are getting together for a new cocktail conference for both consumers and industry insiders, with Chicago as the backdrop.

Caitlin Laman (Ace Hotel), Shelby Allison (Lost Lake) and Sharon Bronstein (The 86 Co.) are the brains behind Chicago Style, a new cocktail conference May 7-10, timed to run just after the James Beard Foundation Awards.

“We love visiting other cities during their cocktail weeks and getting to know the bartending communities there,” said Allison on a call with the Tribune. “Major cities like New Orleans and New York have really highlighted their cocktail scene, and we want to do the same here, but with a twist.”

Chicago Style will not be the first cocktail conference in Chicago — the Chicago Cocktail Summit is another homegrown effort, held the last two years at the Logan Square Theater — but it is the first conference with a vocal, socially conscious mission.

“The bar industry, and the world in general, has had its issues about not highlighting diverse voices,” said Laman, “We’ve made it a point to be super inclusive about our participants and our programming.” For instance, Chicago Style’s marquee event is a partnership with Speed Rack, a bartender competition founded by two other industry vets, Lynnette Marrero and Ivy Mix, to celebrate women bartenders and benefit breast cancer charities. Speed Rack will host its national championship event in Chicago for the first time this year.

Proposed programming also includes a seminar or panel with Causing a Stir founders Alexis Brown and Ariel Neal, two Chicago bartenders whose mission is to empower people of color and underrepresented communities in the hospitality industry through networking and educational events.

“Ariel and Alexis are helping black bartenders create visibility to make themselves heard and accounted for,” said Bronstein, the director of marketing behind spirits brands Ford’s Gin and Tequila Cabeza, among others. “One other panel will focus on practical applications for creating intersectional workspaces, plus other topics, like health and wellness for industry members.”

“I think the most important thing we wanted to do was create a platform and space for people who haven’t been historically represented to share their stories,” said Allison. “It’s a chance for leaders and the usual personalities to take a moment to listen to another person’s experience.”

The mission-oriented programming of Chicago Style seems a direct response to other similar conferences, namely Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, the largest beverage industry gathering in the country. According to The New York Times, in 2017, Ann Tuennerman, the organization’s founder, and her husband, Paul, stepped away from the 15-year-old business they’d built; this followed a string of racially insensitive incidents, including walking in the famed Zulu Mardi Gras parade in blackface and a subsequent Facebook Live video posted by Paul with racially charged comments. Tales is now under new ownership and is still planned for July.

“The bar industry is all about sharing experiences,” said Laman. “We can address issues in the space, like inclusion and diversity, but also talk about a lot of the natural stuff that goes on in bars, like sustainability.”

Another marquee event is a partnership with Trash Tiki, a London-based industry group that helps bars creatively tackle waste management. “Sustainability with a punk attitude,” said Bronstein.

And though this woman-run event is intentionally intersectional, men shouldn’t feel excluded. “There are male voices also included in the mix, but just not in the proportions people have been used to,” said Allison, pointing to such luminaries as historian David Wondrich and Josh Harris, of San Francisco’s Trick Dog.

Tickets for Chicago Style will go on sale in March, with additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks. For now, interested parties can sign up for updates at drinkchicagostyle.com, but meanwhile, the team is excited to spotlight the city’s entire bar scene.

“(Chicago Style) isn’t about being a woman in the industry,” said Bronstein, “it’s about bringing all the voices together.”

Laman agrees. “The content’s the same as any other cocktail conference. It’s just that the people you’re hearing from are going to be different.”

