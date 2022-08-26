New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in North Palm Beach, Florida

Innovative brand brings customizable grazing experience to Palm Beach County residents

North Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Graze Craze ®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open a new location at 120 US Hwy 1 in North Palm Beach’s Crystal Cove Commons on Monday, August 29. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group

(UFG).

Jigisha Patel, a first-time business owner and franchisee of the new Graze Craze in North Palm Beach, is looking forward to sharing her passion for healthy eating with the community alongside her husband Hemang Patel. After searching for the right food franchise for nearly 15 years, the husband-wife duo was thrilled to discover Graze Craze and knew it would be the perfect fit to end their search.

“We love this area – it’s a thriving community where everyone likes to entertain,” said Jigisha Patel. “We couldn’t be more excited for our beautiful charcuterie to be at the center of so many celebrations.”

Graze Craze specializes in artfully designed, hand-crafted charcuterie boards and boxes featuring customizable food displays that are perfect for grazing — including fresh fruit and vegetables, cheese, gourmet sweets and more. The unique menu features several grazing options fit for any occasion and lifestyle. Whether it’s a formal affair for veggie lovers or a casual get-together complete with meat and cheese for a low-carb crew, Graze Craze has something to offer for everyone. Each charcuterie board is beautifully curated by a Grazologist

— your very own charcuterie concierge — with several different size options from single boxes for the lone grazer, to grazing boards with enough fresh food to feed a party of ten or more.

The North Palm Beach Graze Craze will offer free local delivery for qualifying orders over $50, and the storefront will be open for pick-ups Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

About Graze Craze

Graze Craze® is the leading franchise within the graze-style food category, offering an alternative experience to traditional dining options. At Graze Craze, in-store Grazologists

curate hand-crafted, impeccably designed, sweet and savory picnic boxes and charcuterie boards, made with the highest quality ingredients and customized with perfection for every occasion. Originally founded in Oklahoma by US Air Force veteran, Kerry Sylvester, Graze Craze is now part of the United Franchise Group

(UFG) family of award-winning affiliated brands and global leader for entrepreneurs. For more information about Graze Craze, visit www.GrazeCraze.com . For information on franchising opportunities, visit www.GrazeCrazeFranchise.com .

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group

(UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants including Accurate Franchising Inc.

, Exit Factor

, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks

division consisting of Franchise Real Estate

, Network Lead Exchange

(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises, in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

