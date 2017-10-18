New Catasauqua coffeehouse offers fair-trade coffee, local baked goods and more

If your day is dragging and you need a pick-me-up, a new Catasauqua cafe is offering specialty espresso and coffee beverages, alongside locally-baked cupcakes and pastries.

Blocker's Coffeehouse, owned by Catasauqua Borough Council President Vincent Smith, held a grand opening Saturday at 309 Front St., next to the four-year-old Gas House Dance Hall. Smith's sister, Vicki Bartholomew, is the general manager.

The coffeehouse, open seven days a week, serves fair-trade coffee from Colorado-based roaster Conscious Coffees.

The roaster works in partnership with producer cooperatives from around the world, maintaining 28 direct relationships in 13 coffee growing countries. The cooperatives work toward sustainable development in their communities, and strive to produce exceptional specialty coffee.

Blocker's, occupying a former 1930s gas station that also previously housed Blocker's Service and Hardware, has a weekly rotating origin and roast of coffee for pour-over, drip coffee and house-made cold brew.

Specialty drinks include lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and Americanos, although Blocker's promises it "can whip up any espresso beverage you fancy!"

Most beverages are available in three cup sizes, 8-, 12- and 16-ounce, with pricing ranging from $1.50 for an 8-ounce drip coffee to $4.75 for a 16-ounce chai.

Nearly a half dozen flavors, including hazelnut, pumpkin spice and salted caramel, are available for 50 cents extra.

Not a coffee person? Blocker's also serves organic loose leaf teas from New York's Divinitea. You can choose from chamomile, English Breakfast, Earl Grey, green and peppermint.

For those with a sweet tooth, Blocker's sells a wide variety of local baked goods, including cupcakes from neighboring Blondie's Cupcakes and cruellers, kiffles, muffins and more from Egypt Star Bakery.

Blocker's, featuring a mix of countertop seating, lounge furniture and high- and low-top tables, is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Free wi-fi is available. Info: 610-443-0707.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog