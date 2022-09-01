New Cafe Moka Franchise Opportunity Announced for Southeast

The brand has officially launched sales this month, seeking to add new units in significant numbers over the next 5 years.

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boutique, community-driven coffee franchise, Cafe Moka , is seeking new franchise partners for markets across the Southeast as the first step to their national sales push, kicking off this month. Owned by brothers, Roark and Rowman Basham, the company developed its franchise with FMS Franchise this year due to consistent local demand.

“I work in the shop every day, seeing a constant flow of business travelers. People walk in and immediately ask if this is a franchise,” stated Roark Basham. The branding, visual merchandising, layout, and processes were all well-established, making Cafe Moka primed and ready to franchise. “The inquiries affirmed that our business model and concept could really translate into different markets.”

According to Rowman Basham, franchising made the most sense to accelerate expansion, helping Cafe Moka plant new units faster than keeping the business to company-owned shops only. The company has a goal of 30 units over the next 4 years, focusing on markets in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia as first territories.

The family-owned coffee franchise brings several differentiators to the marketplace. “We bring tremendous experience to the table. Between Roark and I, we have close to 45 years of combined experience in the industry,” stated Rowman Basham. “I think our level of detail and the perfection of branding, recipes, and everything else that we deliver is first class which derives from that experience. Since we are a family operation, franchisees get a deeper level of care and commitment because of that.”

Cafe Moka franchisees are encouraged to partner with other local business owners and small businesses whenever possible. “Franchisees will be able to hire a local baker, could bring in local roasters, or local artists. With us, we are more like a local market,” stated Roark Basham.

The coffee shop holds to several core values, many of which have made it attractive to employees, and now, franchisees. “We’re really mission-driven. Our purpose is the development of people,” said Rowman Basham. “Routinely, we get feedback from former employees who are in the workforce saying that they deeply valued the things that we taught them about respect, discipline, and character.”

Exclusive territories for Cafe Moka are now available. Visit their franchise website at www.franchisecafemoka.us to learn more.

About Cafe Moka

Cafe Moka first launched in 2010 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The coffee shop offers customers a cozy setting in which they can enjoy hand-crafted espresso beverages, fresh brewed coffee, teas, and smoothies, as well as locally prepared baked goods. The company sources coffee from multiple roasters, all of which have been carefully selected. To learn more about Cafe Moka, visit www.cafemoka.us .

Media Contact:

Rowman Basham

franchising@cafemoka.us

The post New Cafe Moka Franchise Opportunity Announced for Southeast first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.