In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, get excited for a new burger concept coming soon to downtown Easton.

Kiel's Burger House, featuring handcrafted burgers, milkshakes and more by chef Kiel Houser, will operate Sept. 22-29 at FöodWôrkz, a restaurant incubator in shared commercial kitchen Common Space, 154 Northampton St.

Houser, a Nazareth native, completed Northampton Community College's culinary arts program in February 2014.

Since then, he has managed Glenn Miller's Gourmet Foods & Catering, worked as a line cook at Melt at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley and helped open Top Cut Steakhouse atop Melt.

Upon leaving Paxos Restaurants in June, Houser took on the role of director of operations at FöodWôrkz, which welcomes budding restaurant chefs every few weeks.

Now, it is Houser's turn to pitch his restaurant dream.

Using local cheeses, grass-fed beef patties and modern cooking techniques, Houser will offer more than a half dozen burgers - from a Philly Philly (Cheese Whiz, grilled onions) and Pizza (mozzarella, crispy pepperoni, marinara) to a Mac & Cheeseburger (sriracha mayo, romaine lettuce, tomato) and Vegetarian (Portobello mushroom, Muenster cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato).

Burgers, $11 each, will feature three-eighths of a pound of beef and come with a side of bacon fries or wedge salad. There also will be a Slider Trio sampler, featuring your choice of three smaller burgers for $12.

Other menu highlights will include hand-cut fries, milkshakes and root beer floats.

FöodWôrkz, which opened in July on a mission to nurture and guide aspiring restaurant chefs, asks diners to give feedback to the chefs.

