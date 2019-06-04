A New Bread Is Rising: King’s Hawaiian Freshly Baked Bread Only at Subway Hits Market Test; Iconic Brands Partner in an Exclusive Innovation

Milford, CT (RestaurantNews.com) Say Aloha to a new mouth-watering creation! Subway® restaurants and King’s Hawaiian® are teaming up in a partnership to bring guests the sandwich pairing of their dreams. The iconic sandwich chain is taking its innovation up a notch by testing sweet, freshly baked King’s Hawaiian® bread in three different cities in the U.S., starting June 27.

That’s right! Beyond providing guests an exciting and sweet taste of King’s Hawaiian® bread, Subway will be the first brand ever to bake the signature bread fresh in its restaurants. The bread, which will be tested exclusively in more than 300 restaurants throughout Champaign, Illinois, Reno, Nevada and Richmond, Virginia, will be served freshly baked and in a new custom size – 8-inches. The premium sandwiches, made with King’s Hawaiian bread, will have a Deluxe portion of meat and double the cheese of a typical 6-inch sub – talk about crave-inducing!

Guests residing in the test markets can order their favorite sandwich “Aloha Style,” featuring the freshly baked King Hawaiian’s® bread exclusively baked at Subway with a Deluxe portion of meat and cheese – 50% more meat and double the cheese of a 6-inch sandwich – or try two iconic recipes:

NEW! Turkey, Bacon & Provolone: Savory turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo piled on freshly baked King’s Hawaiian® 8″ bread

NEW! Ham & Swiss: Ham, Swiss cheese, spinach, tomatoes and mayo all on freshly baked King's Hawaiian® 8″ bread

“These new sandwiches are unlike anything out there and Subway is offering guests a chance to try this iconic bread like they never have before — freshly baked. We’re excited to be the only restaurant in the world trusted to serve King’s Hawaiian® bread this way,” shares Len Van Popering, Subway’s Chief Brand and Innovation Officer.

“It’s a unique and exciting opportunity for us to work together with Subway to bake fresh King’s Hawaiian bread in restaurants every day. Subway’s commitment and love for baking fresh bread matches our own, and we look forward to guests being able to enjoy our joint passion,” says Mark Taira, CEO of King’s Hawaiian.

Guests in Champaign, Illinois, Reno, Nevada and Richmond, Virginia can try this freshly baked King’s Hawaiian® bread only at Subway with any sandwich from June 27th – September 4th.

Subway has always been a destination for those who love freshly baked bread. With the recent launch of menu items such as the irresistible Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread and rule-breaking Club Collection, Subway fans have come to expect the unexpected! This exclusive partnership is no different. Together, these two beloved brands will deliver fresh, delicious bread in a unique way. As Subway continues to challenge what’s possible, guests can expect more innovative menu items and new experiences in the coming months.

For more information and to join the conversation, visit Subway.com and SubCulture®.

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world.

The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About King’s Hawaiian®

Founded almost 70 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, KING’S HAWAIIAN is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to providing irresistible, original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. A priority for the company is sharing the Hawaiian Way – a uniquely Hawaiian approach to hospitality based on graciousness, generosity, and a commitment to making everyone feel a part of the KING’S HAWAIIAN ‘ohana’ (extended family). KING’S HAWAIIAN makes soft and fluffy rolls, buns, and bread for any occasion, along with other great Hawaiian foods including barbecue sauce. The company operates baking facilities in Torrance, California, and Oakwood, Georgia. For more information visit the company’s website at www.KingsHawaiian.com, “Like” KING’S HAWAIIAN on Facebook and Follow KING’S HAWAIIAN on Instagram & Twitter.