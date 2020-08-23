New book “Organ Thieves” investigates racial bias in medicine and the shocking details around Va.’s 1st heart-transplant surgery

The recently released book, "The Organ Thieves: The Shocking Story of the First Heart Transplant in the Segregated South," looks at Virginia's first human-to-human heart transplant surgery. The 1968 surgery put the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond on the map for transplant surgeries but the doctors' actions became the subject of debate. The organ "donor" was an African American man who had been admitted to the hospital one day and had his organs removed and put into that of a white businessman. The book explores the racial and medical implications and how the issues resonate today.