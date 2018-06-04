New book is collection of low-alcohol drinks

Drew Lazor and the editors of the online magazine Punch have gathered an appealing collection of low-alcohol drink recipes in a new book, “Session Cocktails.”

These cocktails with relatively low alcohol by volume (ABV) are rising in popularity with mixologists and party hosts because they are great for daytime imbibing or for having more than one drink without having to worry about getting too tipsy.

This simple Watermelon Cooler, perfect for warm weather, is the creation of renowned New York bartender Dale DeGroff. Says Lazor: “With an ABV that’s below that of the average glass of wine, it’s a prime candidate for daytime drinking.”

Watermelon Cooler

Makes 1 drink

3 ounces sauvignon blanc

2 ounces fresh watermelon juice (see note)

½ ounce elderflower liqueur (preferably St-Germain)

1 teaspoon agave syrup (recipe follows)

Garnishes:

Cucumber ribbon

Lime wheel

Pour all the ingredients into a collins glass filled with ice, then garnish with the cucumber ribbon and lime wheel.

To make the agave syrup: Put ½ cup agave nectar and ¼ cup hot water in a heatproof container and stir to combine. Let cool completely before storing in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.

Note: You can make fresh watermelon juice by putting chunks of seedless watermelon in your blender and blending until smooth.

Reprinted with permission from “Session Cocktails: Low-Alcohol Drinks for Any Occasion” by Drew Lazor and the editors of Punch. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.

chris.ross@sduniontribune.com