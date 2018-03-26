New Bethlehem market focusing on local groceries, made-from-scratch food

A new Bethlehem market is supporting other Lehigh Valley businesses by offering their baked goods, coffee, produce and more.

Church Street Market, which has been in the works since last summer, held a soft opening preview Friday and Saturday and plans to reopen "full steam this Friday" at 1 E. Church St., across from Bethlehem City Hall, according to owner Genevieve Marcon.

The space was the longtime home of Church Street Antiques and its most recent former tenant, The Warren salon, moved in the fall to Bethlehem's East Broad Street.

The corner shop offers many local groceries, made-to-order breakfast and lunch selections and grab-and-go prepared dinners that people can heat up at home.

"All items on our breakfast and lunch menus as well as our prepared dinners are made from scratch in house," Marcon said.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner selections will change weekly and customers can stay up to date on the business' Facebook and Instagram pages, Marcon said.

Examples from the business' soft opening include an egg sandwich with avocado, asparagus and onion; avocado toast with watermelon radish; oatmeal with banana, quinoa and nuts; creamy clam chowder; roast beef sandwich; seared salmon with haricot verts; and salad with arugula, beet, steak and orange.

A wide array of local baked goods include vegan cookies, muffins and more from Bethlehem's Sweet Doe Bakery; granola and scones from Bethlehem's Granola Factory; and breads, croissants and pastries from Perkasie's Bread Box & Bakery.

There also is kombucha from Lehigh Valley Kombucha, lettuce and other vegetables comes from Wild Fox Farm in Barto, cheeses from Valley Milkhouse in Oley and raw milk from Klein Farms Dairy & Creamery in Forks Township.

"We're trying to work with as many local producers as we can," Marcon said. "All of our espresso is La Colombe and we use Bethlehem's Monocacy Coffee Co. for our medium roast."

Marcon, who owns the building, lives with her husband nearby on Church Street. She previously lived in Philadelphia and New York, where cafes and markets such as her own are "everywhere," she said.

"I love cooking, I love eating and I love entertaining," Marcon said. "And I've been saying for a while now that this neighborhood needed something like this, so when the building went up for sale, I knew it was the right spot at the right time."

Starting Friday, Church Street Market, which features a few stools at window counters, will be open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Info: 610-419-0446; facebook.com/churchstreetmkt.

