New Bethlehem cafe offers twists on traditional South American and European cuisines

Enjoy twists on traditional South American and European cuisines at the new Hero’s Kafe in Bethlehem.

The eatery, operated by husband and wife Xavier Martinez and Daniela Torres, on Oct. 17 held a soft opening at Ben Franklin TechVentures, a business incubator at 116 Research Drive, on Lehigh University’s Mountaintop Campus, according to a news release.

The business draws on Torres’ experience as a chef and Martinez’s love for superheroes. Torres’ original artwork, featuring Star Wars characters and superheroes, fills the cafe.

Signature sandwiches reflect the diversity of Torres’ experience.

For example, the “Pocoloco” – a “little crazy” in Spanish – features capocollo ham, Havarti cheese, goat cheese, shredded mozzarella, Herbes de Provence and a spicy signature sauce on Roghani naan.

Signature breakfast sandwiches, $6 each, include the “Sidekick,” which features brie, cranberry preserves, turkey, ham and spinach on croissant; and the “Speedster,” which features scrambled eggs, turkey bacon, provolone, and avocado with a garlic butter and tomato spread on a croissant.

Other menu highlights include danishes and muffins, chicken quesadillas, caprese and Cuban sandwiches, rotating soups, quiche bites, plantains, yuca bread, humitas (savory corn cakes) with queso fresco, build-your-own sandwiches and bowls and specialty beverages such as cappuccinos, lattes and chai tea.

“We serve breakfast, deli fare, and traditional South American cuisine with a twist,” Martinez said in the release. “We pride ourselves on our authentic and unique sauces, our Colombian coffee, and our friendly service.”

The Ecuadorean natives met and married in Ecuador. After living in three different countries and six different cities, the couple and their son visited south Bethlehem last fall and felt an immediate connection with the community.

Martinez and Torres enrolled in the Community Action Development Corporation of Bethlehem’s Start Your Business program and also received a loan from the Rising Tide Commercial Loan Fund. Their business plans began to take shape, and Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania selected Hero’s Kafe as the in-house restaurant for Ben Franklin TechVentures.

“We are so grateful to the people and organizations who taught us, believed in us, and supported us,” said Daniela, the daughter of entrepreneurs, Daniela was raised in the bakery business.. “We love the fact that we, as entrepreneurs, are literally nourishing other entrepreneurs at Ben Franklin TechVentures.”

Hero’s Kafe, which hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Nov. 14, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Catering also is available. Info: 610-849-1120.

