  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
New beer garden from Clavel, WC Harlan owners opening in Old Goucher Friday

From www.baltimoresun.com by Chris Kaltenbach
Fadensonnen, a beer garden from WC Harlan and Clavel co-owners Lane Harlan and Matthew Pierce, will have its official opening Friday in the historic Old Goucher neighborhood.

The biergarten, which will feature a 148-seat open-air courtyard and 35-seat upstairs bar, will be part of Socle, three small businesses and an artist residency headquartered in an old carriage House at 2223 Maryland Ave. Named after a 1968 work from Romanian-born poet Paul Celan, Fadensonnen will offer a natural wine/sake bar and bottles shop, in addition to beer.

Harlan said she and Pierce had been thinking about opening a biergarten as early as 2014, but because they had trouble finding a suitable space, focused on opening Clavel instead. Socle is just two blocks from their other businesses, she said.

Fadensonnen’s hours are 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-midnight Saturdays and Sundays. More information is available at fadensonnen.com.

Other businesses set to open in Socle are Larder, a cafe with a lunch menu focusing on food from the mid-Atlantic area, and Sophomore Coffee, which will feature coffee, teas and other specialty drinks, as well as light fare. Both are scheduled to open in January 2019, Harlan said.

ckaltenbach@baltsun.com

twitter.com/chriskaltsun