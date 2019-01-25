New (and delicious) changes in store at Easton Public Market

Some fresh (and tasty) changes are coming to Easton Public Market.

Taylor Taco — specializing in quickly prepared, freshly made street tacos, burritos and rice bowls — will open on Feb.1, bringing Latin flavor for the first time to the indoor food court and market.

Taylor Taco, owned by Matt Martin, takes over the spot left vacant by the Taza Stop in the Easton Public Market. Taza Stop, owned by Hala and Tim Bonner, moved out in the fall after it had outgrown its space. Taza will open in the coming weeks in a much larger location inside Greenway Park, a 125,000-square-foot, six-story building at Third and New streets in Bethlehem.

So what are “street tacos?” They are smaller than what we think of as a taco, wrapped in a soft flour tortillas (about 4 and half inches in diameter) and filled with fresh ingredients. It’s up to you what you’d like inside your little bundle of Latin flavor. Meat options include: Pork carnitas, carne asada (beef) and chorizo (spicy pork sausage). Then you add an endless array of toppings including black or pinto beans, white rice, pickled red onion and cheeses such as queso fresco or cotija (both are delicious and creamy). You can also top with pico de gallo, salsa verde or roja, chipotle cream and more.

If you love fish tacos, Taylor Taco will do those too, using mahi mahi. (And this isn’t deep-fried, greasy fish either.)

If burritos are more your speed, you can have one custom-made using all the ingredients you could have in a taco on either a white or wheat tortilla; or you can just do a bowl featuring whatever you like (minus the tortilla). If you’re vegetarian, no worries; They will have options, including a cilantro-lime marinated tofu that could sub out for any of the meats.

The location for Taylor Taco couldn’t be more perfect. For one thing, it’s the center of the market, giving it high visibility and excellent foot traffic. It’s also directly across from Martin’s other business, More Than Q, which offers traditional Texas-style wood-smoked barbeque and tasty sides.

Taylor Taco’s focus on fast, fresh tacos allows Martin and chef Mark Yundt to play around with the Latin flavors they love so much.

“This will allow us to be more be creative,” Martin says of Taylor Taco. “This is faster food and allows for more creativity.”

Taylor Taco isn’t the only change at Easton Public Market, which will celebrate its third anniversary later this spring.

Opening this year will be the much anticipated new clam bar by the folks from Salisbury Township’s award-winning restaurant Bolete and Mister Lee’s Noodles, which is also in the Easton Public Market. The clam bar will offer fresh seafood to prepare at home, as well as ready-to-eat items. (Think lobster roll, oysters and fried clams.) So far the work at the stand is shrouded in mystery (you’ll see a large black tarp over the are where the clam bar is going in) but we’re still pressing for details on when it’s expected to open. That location, to the left of the front entrance of the market, has been left vacant since last February when 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish closed.

Easton Public Market really hasn’t seen a lot of turnover since it opened at 325 Northampton St. in 2016. In that time, the market has had only three vendors leave (Debbie’s Pie in the Sky, 3rd & Ferry Fresh Fish and Taza Stop.) The 16,000-square-foot market is unique in the Valley, offering options such as a whole-animal butcher, fast-casual dining options and a farmstand selling local produce.

Over the past few months there have been a few other noticeable changes:

* The Highmark Farmstand, which is like a mini-farmers market, has expanded its “Farmstand Recipes” line of house-made salads, soups, sides, and energy bites, with some of the proceeds benefiting the Easton Hunger Coalition. The farmstand is also a great place to grab fresh produce, including salad greens, dairy, flour, eggs, honey and maple syrup and most of it is local.

* Just before the holidays. Book & Puppet Co. opened a small stand at the EPM, focusing on cookbooks, and culinary and food related titles for adults and children.

DETAILS:

Taylor Taco, opening on Feb. 1

* Where: 325 Northampton St., Easton

* Regular hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday thru Saturday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

* Info: http://eastonpublicmarket.com/

