New Aloha Wagon opens with Hawaiian plate lunches on Near West Side

When you step into the bright blue building that's the new Aloha Wagon, the constant rush of traffic on the West Side can almost be mistaken for the sounds of surf. The Hawaiian music helps, as does the warmth within.

Let's be clear about one thing: Aloha Wagon should not be mistaken for Aloha Poke. The former does not even serve the raw fish salad rice bowls of the latter.

This former hot dog stand turned mom-and-pop plate-lunch shop is owned by wife and husband Rebecca Romo and Richard Manongdo.

"Aloha Wagon was our food truck on Oahu," said Manongdo. The family recently moved to Chicago with their three children, but Romo actually grew up in the neighborhood.

"We live within walking distance," added Manongdo. "I saw this place was for sale, and it was perfect."

He cooks not only Hawaiian food, but Filipino and Mexican, too, from his and her families, respectively.

The Hawaiian plate lunches start with the classic carb cornerstones of steamed white rice and "mac salad," here a house-made macaroni and potato salad, the recipe from Manongdo's father.

The loco moco plate lunch ($9.50) mounds two hand-formed griddled beef patties, smothered in peppery onion gravy and finished with two runny-yolked eggs over easy.

The kalua pork plate ($8.95) pairs pulled pork with grilled cabbage. That pork is also available in a taco ($2.25) with housemade chile de arbol salsa.

Spam musubi ($4.50) includes two big, fat pieces wrapped to order, with grilled Spam over rice in crisp black sheets of nori seaweed.

Manongdo's own favorites are his soups, including the Hawaiian-style Portuguese bean soup ($4.55 cup, $5.95 bowl), available Monday and Tuesday only, with smoky ham hocks, thick slices of sausage, plus tender kidney beans and chunks of carrots and potatoes. His pozole ($5.95 cup, $7.95 bowl), Thursdays and Fridays only, is a red variant of the traditional Mexican soup with hominy and pork.

Of the Beach Buns (burgers and sandwiches on brioche buns), the fan favorite so far is the Hawaiian grilled barbecue chicken ($5.65) with marinated, boneless bird. A vegetarian tofu katsu can be made with tofu grilled or panko-breaded and fried, with a tangy katsu sauce plus a caramelized slice of pineapple.

To celebrate its Chicago grand opening, Aloha Wagon is offering a special deal until the end of November: Buy any plate-lunch meal, and get an additional chicken or pork sandwich for $3.12.

For dessert, pair Aloha bars ($1.88), slabs of house-made pineapple and coconut cheesecake, with Kona coffee ($2.50 for 12 ounces, $2.95 for 16 ounces) or tropical-fruit-flavored hot Hawaiian tea ($1.75).

Seating is limited to stools at the window-front counters. Park free on the street, but do not park in the lot behind the building. It's a city employee lot, which is good for the business but hardly paradise should you get towed.

Aloha Wagon, 1247 S. Western Ave., 312-888-9613, www.alohawagon.com

