Netflix's new show 'Nailed It!' pokes fun at baking fails

To every person who has looked at a unicorn cake on Pinterest, attempted to create it and then comically failed, you’re not alone. “Nailed It!,” a new food competition from Netflix that’s a chaotic foil to the tidy and proper “The Great British Baking Show,” shows what happens when baking stops being polite, and starts getting real, to quote “The Real World.”

“Nailed It!” borrows its name from the sarcastic phrase made popular by internet meme culture. Referencing hilarious failed attempts to replicate polished social media-worthy baked goods, the show pits amateur bakers against each other, asking them to recreate expertly executed treats like cakes and doughnuts as best they can.

The show is hosted by a hilarious and snarky Nicole Byer, comedian and actress, and world-famous Jacques Torres, pastry chef and chocolatier, along with a rotating cast of expert guest judges.

“Nailed It!” is almost an exercise in masochism, as the bakers struggle through the challenges, like a three-tier wedding cake, pirate-themed doughnuts and a princess-in-a-tower-shaped cake made from crisped rice treats, but the contestants (and judges) are often hilarious, silly and self-deprecating. It’s not about the final product but about trying one’s best under the circumstances (though the $10,000 grand prize sweetens the deal).

For fans of “The Great British Baking Show,” consider this the unkempt, rowdy but still very delightful cousin. And for those who have “nailed it” in their own baking experiences, consider this a validation of your valiant efforts.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

Famed chef David Chang to launch new media company »

Alinea chef Grant Achatz to appear on Netflix's 'Chef's Table' »

Chicago's bakeries: A monthlong look at the area's best baked goods »