Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is Turning Up the Heat with Its New Sweet and Spicy Menu Offerings

Popular bakery café chain debuts line of sweet and spicy menu items available Feb. 19 – April 23

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When your taste buds are screaming to add some spice in your life, look no further than Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip.

Beginning Feb. 19, the concept is heating things up with the launch of its new Spice It Up! menu, featuring a variety of coffee drinks and bakery items that are the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, including:

Chile Mocha – A hot blend of espresso, chocolate, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and spices.

– A hot blend of espresso, chocolate, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon topped with whipped cream and spices. Iced Chile Coffee – Iced espresso mixed with a blend of condensed milk, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon served over ice.

– Iced espresso mixed with a blend of condensed milk, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon served over ice. Chile Frappe – A frozen mix of espresso, condensed milk, chili, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon and Butterfinger ® pieces blended to perfection and topped with whipped cream and spices.

– A frozen mix of espresso, condensed milk, chili, paprika, cayenne, cinnamon and Butterfinger pieces blended to perfection and topped with whipped cream and spices. Sweet and Spicy Chile Brownie – The perfect blend of chocolate, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon.

– The perfect blend of chocolate, chili, paprika, cayenne and cinnamon. Spicy Chocolate Marshmallows – Marshmallows dipped in spicy chocolate and lightly sprinkled with a touch of cayenne.

“We are extremely excited to introduce these unique new menu items to our guests,” said Ziad Dalal, Founder and President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “With temperatures dropping outside, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a treat that’ll turn up the heat. When you combine chocolate with spices like chili, paprika and cayenne, you end up with a flavor profile that is seriously delicious. I have no doubt that our guests are going to love the Spice It Up! menu.”

This limited time menu is only available through April 23, so visit your nearest Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip to indulge in these sweet and spicy treats while they’re still smokin’.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around the world’s most recognized food brand – Nestlé. While local menus vary, all cafés feature the universally loved Nestlé Toll House cookies, cookie cakes and coffee, along with an assortment of freshly baked confections. Other items include brownies, smoothies, ice creams, cold beverages, panini sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads and crepes.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com. Cookie lovers are also invited to enjoy the ultimate in on-the-go convenience with Online Ordering – visit Nestlecafe.com to find a location near you.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods, Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 140 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

