Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Signs New Deal For Quebec Expansion

Popular bakery café concept executes franchise development deal to bring an initial three units to Quebec

Quebec (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is branching out to yet another region of Canada.

Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, announced today that the company has executed a franchise development deal with Carole Carrier to open an initial three cafés in Quebec. The first café is planned to open on May 24, 2018 in an indoor amusement park in Val-d’Or.

“We have made a concerted effort to expand our bakery café concept throughout Canada, and thanks to outstanding franchisee partners like Carole, our vision is quickly coming to life,” said Rudy Frederico, Vice President of Franchise Development for Crest Foods, Inc. “I have great confidence in Carole and we look forward to working with her to introduce the people of Quebec to our amazing bakery café concept.”

Carrier is the co-founder and co-owner of the Groupe Mirault, a family business that she has been expanding for more than 30 years. With the recent acquisition of a 60,000-square-foot commercial building, Carrier is introducing a new project for an indoor children’s amusement center that requires a food court. This is what led her to contact Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip to establish its first franchise in Quebec.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular bakery cafés serve up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages and premium coffees.

