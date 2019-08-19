Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Reopens in the Woodfield Mall Under New Ownership

Popular bakery café chain to serve up sweet treats starting Aug. 15

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Freshly baked cookie fans, have no fear – Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is back at Woodfield Mall!

The premier bakery café will delight its customers with a full menu, including freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of tasty confections. The café will also serve ice cream, smoothies and handcrafted coffee drinks.

Who: Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®

What: The Woodfield Mall café will reopen

When: Thursday, Aug. 15

Where: 5 Woodfield Mall, Space #F305A

“As the new owner, I’m really excited for the café to open,” said Franchisee Amer Ghaith. “Everyone knows Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is the premier destination for freshly baked cookies and custom cookie cakes. Woodfield Mall has more than 27 million visitors, and I can’t wait to serve our sweet treats to each and every one this year and for years to come.”

Located in the largest shopping mall in Illinois, next to the Cheesecake Factory, this is the fifth Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® in Chicago and in Illinois. The café will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can download the loyalty app or order online at NestleCafe.com.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 120 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Dreyer’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

