Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Ramps Up Middle East Expansion

New cafés in Kuwait, Baghdad and Lebanon capitalize on brand’s popularity throughout region

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Cafés by Chip® is continuing its aggressive expansion throughout the Middle East with several cafés recently opened, and under construction, across the region.

In late summer, franchisee Mohammed Idan introduced Iraq’s sixth Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip with its grand opening in the Baghdad Mall. Shortly thereafter, Hassan Ali Safa, franchisee with Tahoe Foods SARL, opened Lebanon’s sixth café in The Spot Choueifat. Both new cafes offer a warm ambiance and comfortable seating and feature some of the best confections in the world.

This fall, Franchise Owner Sulaiman Al Wazzan opened Kuwait’s 18th location inside the Kuwait Credit Bank Building on Shuhada Street. Kuwait is now the largest Middle East market for the brand.

More agreements for continued expansion have been signed in recent months, to include five agreements in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and four agreements in Lebanon.

The brand known for serving up freshly baked cookies, premium coffees and a wide array of savory items is now home to 50 cafes in the Middle East. Over the next 12 months Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is planning to open 30 additional cafés in the region.

“We have made a concerted effort to expand our brand throughout the Middle East, and thanks to our outstanding franchisee partners in the region, our growth is accelerating significantly,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “It’s humbling to receive such overwhelming support as we spread this wonderful concept across Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, and we still have plenty of room for continued expansion in these and other nations.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular bakery cafés serve up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, frozen yogurt, smoothies, cold beverages, premium coffees and savory items.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook and Twitter, and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles, and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

