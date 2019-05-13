Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Opens in Keller

Popular bakery café chain brings sweet treats to new North Texas location

Keller, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Freshly baked cookie fans are in for a treat because the new Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is now open in Keller!

The café serves freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages and premium coffees. In addition, several delicious savory items like flatbreads, wraps, paninis and crepes are featured at the café.

Who: Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®

What: New café is opening in Keller

When: Thursday, May 8

Where: 242 Rufe Snow Drive in Keller

The café is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Owned by Franchisee Stacy Taylor, this is the first Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® in Keller and the 11th location in North Texas.

“I can’t wait for the Keller community to taste our fresh baked cookies, crepes and paninis,” Taylor said. “We are known for our incredible cookie cakes, but this café is also a destination for coffee lovers. Our iced and hot coffee drinks will be made-to-order by trained baristas using freshly ground Boundi coffee beans. We’ll also offer lunch options like wraps and flatbreads.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises 133 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

