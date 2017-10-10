Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip Names Rudy Frederico New Vice President Of Franchise Development

Former Red Mango executive is latest addition to growing brand’s leadership team

Rudy Frederico

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® today announced the hiring of Rudy Frederico as Vice President of Franchise Development. Frederico, a 27-year franchising veteran, will be responsible for leading the growth and market expansion for the brand’s Franchise Partners across the globe.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rudy to the Crest team,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “Many of us have worked closely with Rudy over the last few years, so we know what a talented executive he is. His proven track record in both franchising and the restaurant industry will serve him well in his new role with our growing concept.”

Frederico’s career in franchising began in 1990 with Check Express, where he assisted franchise partners as they established and developed their new businesses. This continued through the company’s acquisition by ACE Cash Express and later at United Check Cashing in Philadelphia. Most recently, Rudy worked in franchise sales and development for Rent-A-Center and BRIX Holdings, LLC, franchisor of four fast-casual food concepts, including Red Mango Yogurt Cafes® and Smoothies Factory Juice Bars®.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Ziad and his team on several co-branded locations, and I’ve met many exceptional franchisees in the process,” said Frederico. “The Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip business model has proven to be successful both in North America and throughout the Middle East, so my job is to keep the growth going and to make certain our Franchise Partners get the support they need to maximize their profitability.”

Frederico earned his Certified Franchise Executive designation from the International Franchise Association for continued education in 2002. He is a graduate of Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL. Rudy lives in North Texas with his wife and two daughters.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The popular cafés serve up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages, premium coffees and savory items.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

