Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Makes its South Dakota Debut

Sweet and savory bakery café now serving premium freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and more in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cookie lovers, rejoice! Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® recently opened its first South Dakota café in Sioux Falls!

Located at 5000 W. Empire Place in The Empire Mall , the premier bakery café will delight its customers with a full menu, including premium freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of freshly baked confections. For savory lovers, there are wraps, flatbreads and panini sandwiches, as well as sweet and savory crepes. The café also features handcrafted coffee drinks and Dreyer’s ice cream.

“We are thrilled to open the first Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® in South Dakota,” said Franchisee Lindsey Schiliemann. “We are excited to serve fresh warm cookies and more to everyone in the Sioux Falls area, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

The café has a loyalty app and an online ordering option to enhance the guest experience. This opening marks the first Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® in Sioux Falls and the first in South Dakota.

The café is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 90 bakery cafés in the United States, to include Puerto Rico. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.