Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Makes Its San Antonio Debut

Military veteran opens popular bakery café concept in Culebra Commons

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® is branching out to yet another region of Texas.

Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, announced today that the company has executed a franchise development deal with Sherry Ramirez to open the first café in San Antonio. Located in Culebra Commons at 6626 W. Loop 1604 N., Ste. 215, the new café opened April 22.

“My passion is to continue serving my community by providing a quality product in a welcoming environment for them to enjoy,” said Ramirez. “I will be honoring those who serve us daily – military members, veterans, police officers, firefighters and other emergency response personnel – by providing discounts and inviting them to be a part of the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip team as a potential second career. I strongly believe in the excellence of this brand and I look forward to growing with it in the months and years to come. My team and I are also excited to get involved with the local community by sponsoring local youth sporting activities and charities. God has blessed me so richly and I want to extend my appreciation by giving back to my neighbors.”

Ramirez previously served more than 36 years as a Registered Nurse and Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in the Army, Navy and Air Force. Her daughter will be managing the café and has over 21 years of restaurant management experience.

The new café provides a peaceful escape from the office, with charging stations throughout the café, comfortable indoor and outdoor seating and free Wi-Fi. It is also a great celebration destination with a decked out party room and a fun kiddie corner for toddlers.

“We are excited to expand into San Antonio and we feel very fortunate to have Sherry join our team,” said Dalal. “I have great confidence in Sherry, due both to her extraordinary background in the military and the passion she shares for the brand, and we look forward to working with her as she opens her beautiful new Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Culebra Commons.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The San Antonio café will serve up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked confections, ice creams, smoothies, cold beverages and premium coffees. In addition, several delicious savory items – including sandwiches and salads – will be featured at the café.

Hours of operation at San Antonio’s new café are 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. weekdays, and extended hours on Friday and Saturday to 11 p.m. Now that it is opened, it is the 35th Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip in Texas and among nearly 150 system-wide.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises nearly 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

