Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Continues Robust Global Expansion In 2017; More In Pipeline For 2018

Popular bakery café chain continues to increase its growth rate

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The delightful experience that comes with serving up warm, freshly baked Nestlé® Toll House® cookies, premium coffee and a wide array of other delectable treats is the formula that has propelled Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® to more than 150 units in 24 states and 10 nations across North America and the Middle East, with dozens more projected to open in the coming year.

The premium dessert destination concept built around one of the world’s most recognized food brand – Nestlé – just completed another year of rapid growth across North America, as well as overseas. The chain opened 21 new cafés in established and new markets in the United States as well as 11 throughout the Middle East in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and Lebanon.

“Thanks to our outstanding franchise partners here in the U.S. and in our international markets, we continued our strong growth pace over the past year,” said Rudy Frederico, Vice President of Franchise Development for Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “We’ve also been successful in attracting outstanding new franchisees, which sets us up nicely for another excellent year in 2018.”

More innovation and expansion is planned for the months ahead. Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is projected to open 16 more cafés in the Middle East, will open its first café in Quebec, Canada in May, and all total, expect to open up to 35 additional cafés system-wide in 2018.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip family,” said Ziad Dalal, Crest Foods Inc. founder and president. “Growth is strong, consumer demand is high and our franchise partners are prospering. I’m proud of the progress we made in 2017 and I see nothing but continued growth and success in the year ahead.”

While local menus can vary, all cafés feature the universally loved Nestlé Toll House cookies, cookie cakes and coffee, along with an assortment of freshly baked confections. Other items typically include brownies, smoothies, ice creams, cold beverages, panini sandwiches, wraps, flatbreads, and crepes.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 150 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

