Nestlé Toll House Café By Chip Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Las Vegas Location

Sweet and savory bakery café to open on Feb. 21

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Cookie lovers, rejoice! Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® will open its newest café in Rancho Alta Mira Plaza on Friday, Feb. 21!

Located at 4990 W. Craig Road, Ste. 4990-a2 in Rancho Alta Mira Plaza, the premium bakery café will celebrate its grand opening on March 21st from 10 am – 12 pm.

To add to the excitement, the Cheyenne High School Marching Band will perform live, and there will be face painting and balloon animals for children in attendance. Sunny 106.5 KSNE-FM will also be onsite hosting a live radio remote during the celebration.

The premier bakery café will delight its customers with a full menu, including premium freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of freshly baked confections. For savory lovers, there will be wraps, flatbreads and panini sandwiches, as well as sweet and savory crepes. The café will also feature handcrafted coffee drinks.

“We are thrilled to bring Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® to northern Las Vegas,” said Kimberly Wright, operating partner. “We can’t wait to start serving our renowned warm cookies and more to everyone in the area. We have a lot of exciting plans for our grand opening, so we hope the community will come out and join us on March 21!”

The café will have a loyalty app and an online ordering option to enhance the guest experience. This opening marks the third Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® in Las Vegas and the third in Nevada.

The café will be open on Feb. 21 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Its regular operating hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. For more information about Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® and to find the nearest location, visit NestleCafe.com and follow Nestle Toll House Café by Chip on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip® is a premier dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé® Toll House® Café By Chip®, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premier restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises over 90 bakery cafés in the United States. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500” and is the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title holder for the Longest Line of Cookies, achieved on May 15, 2019 in Frisco, Texas. For more information please visit nestlecafe.com .

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano®, Edy’s® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.