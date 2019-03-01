Nepalese-Indian cuisine lands in West Town, plus other restaurant news

With India to the south and China to the north, Nepalese cuisine is a unique mix of its neighbors’ food culture, as well its own. Only a handful of Nepalese restaurants in the city serve up these traditional dishes, but now another one is jumping into the fray. Vajra had its soft opening West Town on Feb. 14 with a grand opening still to come, after it acquires its liquor license.

“Folks that eat out in Chicago are like scholars,” said Shalin Shakya, owner. “They want a true Nepalese taste. I can offer that.”

Shakya said he dreamed of becoming a practicing physician in the United States and now practices internal medicine in Ohio. However, he grew up in a family of businessmen and entrepreneurs, so the idea of opening a restaurant always intrigued him. He’s always loved food and is an avid eater. When he came to Chicago during his residency, he fell in love with the city but struggled to find Nepalese food that reminded him of meals at home.

So, he started putting a team together, bringing former Cumin chef Min Bahadur Thapa, also Nepalese, out of retirement and crafting a menu that doesn’t use any frozen or canned ingredients. The restaurant works with local producers like Slagel Family Farm.

“For (Americans) this is kind of a modern trend, but in a typical Nepalese family, they don’t use canned stuff,” Shakya said. “We have an agriculturally based economy and culture, so we can get a lot of our stuff walking three blocks from our house. Why would we buy anything canned?”

Vajra is only open for dinner, and the current menu is separated into small plates, the chef’s plate, classic curries, vegetarian dishes and tandoori options. Shakya said he wanted to make sure people could find both traditional classics and modern versions of other familiar dishes.

The chicken tikka masala is made with a creamy cashew sauce, and you can switch out the chicken for paneer (Indian cheese), lamb or shrimp. The madras curry is sweet and savory, made with a South Indian spice blend and coconut oil. The heritage goat plate is made with Slagel Family Farms goat, a five-spice blend, an onion-based sauce, garlic, star anise and ginger.

However, Shakya said his favorite dish is the momo:cha, Nepalese dumplings made with minced goat, Savoy cabbage, Nepalese spices, charred Szechuan tomato sauce and avocado chutney. This recipe is his own creation, inspired by what he makes at home. He hopes to one day add water buffalo meat, which is traditionally used in Nepal. He also loves the canteen chicken, a street food found in the Kathmandu Valley, made with Slagel Family Farms free range bone-in chicken, a four-spice blend and a tomato-onion sauce. And he says he can never resist anything made in the tandoor.

“The menu items are handpicked,” he said. “We’re not putting anything on it that is not impressing anybody.”

In the absence of a liquor license, Vajra has a “soft cocktails” menu without alcohol, and a number of teas. Shakya said the restaurant uses artisan ice in its beverages, which are inspired by drinks he had as a child. One of these is the French lavender salt & soda, made with French gray salt, lavender sea salt syrup, lime and Fever Tree club soda. Another favorite is the mango habanero lassi, made with Alphonso mango puree, yogurt, habanero syrup and marmalade, saffron and pink Himalayan salt.

So far, the restaurant has received rave reviews from its patrons, he said, many of whom have walked in and live in the neighborhood. And while Shakya is still working as a doctor in Ohio, he’s either on the phone or traveling to Chicago for the restaurant on his days off. He hopes that people both from the Nepal area and those who may be unfamiliar with it will find the food exciting and impressive.

“Vajra, by its name, is like Thor’s hammer of mythology,” he said. “And like it, we are out here to make a statement to say that, yes, these authentic-tasting foods can be presented well with excellent service. And we know there are Chicagoans out there who will enjoy this kind of food.”

1329 W. Chicago Ave., 312-929-4990, vajrachicago.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

THE LOOP — Chinelas is now a permanent fixture at Block 37. The Chicago-based shoe company is not only making shoes, but serving Argentinian fare, like empanadas, yerba mate, sandwiches de miga (multilayered sandwiches, like English tea sandwiches) and alfajores, a dulce de leche sandwich cookie. 108 N. State St., 312-838-1314, wearchinelas.com

NEAR NORTH — Ocean Prime is opening this April in the Shops at LondonHouse. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner with seafood and steak dishes, as well as cocktails and wine. 85 E. Wacker Drive, 312-428-4344, ocean-prime.com

CLOSINGS:

UKRANIAN VILLAGE — Lockdown Bar & Grill, a prison-themed burger bar, has closed after nine years, Eater reported. The owner told Eater that he was ready for a break but is open to investors coming in and saving the restaurant. 1024 N. Western Ave.

