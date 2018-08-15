Neon Wilderness opens Thursday in Wicker Park, but it's not Nelson Algren-themed

Bar industry veteran Brad Bolt opens Neon Wilderness on Thursday, in Wicker Park, but despite the fact that the bar is named after the Nelson Algren short story collection “The Neon Wilderness” published in 1947, Bolt would like to make a few things clear.

“We are not a Nelson Algren themed bar,” said Bolt, co-owner. “We are a no bulls--- bar.”

“The menu reads very simply,” he added. “You’re going to look at a drink that says bourbon, lemon and strawberry. You know exactly what you’re getting into with that.”

“There’s a focus on wine, something we didn’t do at Bar DeVille,” said Bolt, referencing his now-closed, pioneering bar that ushered in Chicago’s relaxed, high-quality cocktail scene. ( Thebar closed in 2017, though Bolt and partners Kevin Heisner and Matt Eisler plan to reopen at a new undisclosed location next year.) NW’s concise wine list includes a couple of reds and whites, plus a rose and a sparkling wine, all by the glass, as well as seven Champagnes by the bottle. Neon Wilderness will also offer happy hour specials daily from 5 to 7 p.m.

As for cocktails, the first is the Polish Broadway,“a nickname for Division Street,” said Bolt. That street intersects Milwaukee and Ashland avenues a half block south at the Polonia Triangle, the heart of the historic former Polish neighborhood, where the Nelson Algren memorial fountain can now be found.

The cocktail is made with Zubrowka Bison Grass Vodka — “a really nice Polish vodka,” said Bolt — sweetened with Vander Mill Totally Roasted cider reduced to a house made syrup.

“It’s an old fashioned vodka take on the Zubrowka apple juice cocktail that you would find at a lot of Polish dive bars,” said Bolt.

A $20 raspberry daiquiri follows, mixed with Cordial Campari, a clear raspberry liqueur that Campari discontinued in 1992.

“(The spirit) is just expensive which makes the drink expensive,” said Bolt. “I call it a Milk Room- style cocktail in that it’s a vintage spirit, something that’s hard to come by. You cannot buy it at Binny’s. I think I’ll always have one Milk Room- style cocktail just to keep it interesting and fun.”

The newly built out space feels like a reclaimed Polish bar meets pierogi lodge you might find farther out on the Northwest Side. Under the open-beamed ceilings, by the front glass windows, you’ll find whiskey barrels used as cocktail tables during the week, and a DJ stand on weekends. Behind the long wooden bar, lined with padded brown swivel backed stools, you’ll see against the exposed brick wall a small selection of Bolt’s personal drink reference books. If you look closely, you’ll discover his first edition hardcover and paperback copies of “The Neon Wilderness."

“This is not a Nelson Algren themed bar. At all,” reiterated Bolt. “It’s just a nod to him and the neighborhood’s history and that’s it.”

The bar will open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. There’s no food served but you can bring your own.

Neon Wilderness, 1270 N. Milwaukee Ave., (no phone), www.neonwildernessbar.com

