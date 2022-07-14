Nekter Juice Bar Promotes Natalie Green to COO





Costa Mesa, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nekter Juice Bar , the pioneering leader of the modern and 100% authentic juice bar experience with 170 locations across the U.S., today announced that Natalie Green has been promoted to the role of Chief Operations Officer (COO). Green started working with Nekter Juice Bar in 2011 as controller building and leading the company’s in-house accounting team. For the past six years, she has served as senior vice president of business operations, becoming a key voice in marketing, franchising and conceptualizing as the company expanded into the powerhouse brand it is today.

Green will work closely alongside Nekter Juice Bar’s co-founders, CEO Steve Schulze and Chief Visionary Officer Alexis Schulze, as the company is poised to enter several new markets just this year with more than 150 new locations in various stages of development.

Green’s collaborative focus extends to other members of the leadership team, including Jeff Barney, vice president of franchise development, Jon Asher, vice president of digital marketing, Zach Anderson, vice president of operations, and Isaiah Green, vice president of franchise sales. Together, the team remains committed to stewarding the brand into endless communities throughout the country to people seeking ingredient-integrity, transparency, functional nutrition and a menu that always tastes great, is easily accessible and affordable too.

“During the past 11 years, Natalie has proven to be an invaluable asset to Nekter Juice Bar, our incredible team and wonderful franchise partners, and ultimately our guests with her dedication and vision,” said Steve Schulze. “Natalie employs the ideal combination of proven operating expertise and collaborative spirit that is at the very core of our culture and company. Her talent for leadership by example, her drive and innovative thinking has been fundamental to Nekter and keeping it on course for expansive growth.”

“It’s an exciting time for me to step into the role of COO of Nekter Juice Bar,” said Natalie Green. “We have an extraordinary team here, whose creativity and ingenuity are behind our position as a best-in-class brand and a remarkable opportunity for our franchisees.”

Nekter recently reported record-setting sales milestones, including that its top 25% franchised stores reported average gross sales of more than $1 million* in 2021, Nekter’s top performing franchise location surpassed $1.5 million in sales in 2021. Additionally, the company achieved 24 calendar months of total systemwide growth despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic.

Nekter continues to seek qualified franchise partners, including single-unit, multi-unit and multi-brand operators, who will benefit from one of the healthiest revenues in the industry, a low initial investment, competitive franchise fees, exceptional support from an experienced team, and robust loyalty program which now boasts more than 1 million guests. Veterans will also benefit from a 15% reduction in franchise fees among other incentives.

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nekter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed “Grab N’ Go” juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests “Keep It Real.” At its core, Nekter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

Now with 170 locations in the U.S. and 150+ more in development, Nekter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named to the Entrepreneur 2021 Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nekter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation’s Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more.

