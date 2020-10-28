Nekter CEO Steve Schulze Reports “Project Wellness” Fuels 32% Q3 Sales Increase to Lead Entire Juice Bar Category

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As with so many restaurant companies, the pandemic initially had a significant impact on Nekter Juice Bar , and yet the ingenuity and resilience of the Nekter team and its franchise partners led to rapid rebound with a 32% sales increase companywide in Q3 2020 versus Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 sales growing more than 3% year-over-year.

Early in the pandemic, Nekter’s leadership team and franchise partners united and initiated “Project Wellness,” to quickly employ heightened safety measures for guests and employees and amplify its already robust online and delivery platforms to respond to intensified healthy eating trends across the country. Nekter was soon thriving and continuing its expansion across the country opening double-digit new locations across several states. In fact, by the end of 2020, Nekter will have grown to nearly 170 restaurants with new and existing franchise partners strengthening its presence in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Nekter also secured franchise agreements to open soon in new markets including Maryland, Missouri and Montana.

“By bringing everyone together quickly and collaboratively under our Project Wellness campaign, we were able to act fast and enact meaningful and productive change for the benefit of our guests, our franchise partners and the Nekter Juice Bar brand,” said Steve Schulze, CEO of Nekter Juice Bar. “By concentrating our efforts on safety measures first and our online and delivery platforms, we were able to amplify our role as a leading health and wellness resource for our communities across the country.”

Much of Nekter’s growth during this time can be attributed to its industry-leading multichannel ordering and delivery program, which placed Nekter in an advantageous position to prosper during the pandemic. With its more than 700,000 subscribers, the platform has been able to increase digital sales by as much as 200% and increase check averages by more than 30% in recent months. Nekter also recently launched contactless and curbside/carside delivery options enhancing guest accessibility while adding more revenue streams for its franchise partners.

“We continue to see an acceleration in franchise queries from across the country, and even internationally, while many of our existing franchisees are doubling down on their growth plans,” said Schulze. “As one of America’s leading healthy dining brands, Nekter is an ideal opportunity for franchise groups seeking to diversify their portfolios, and for entrepreneurs looking to move out of the corporate sphere.”

Bolstered by prestigious industry awards, Nekter continues to be a bright spot in franchising. Since inception, Nekter has won a key ranking in Inc.’s 5000 “Fastest Growing Companies,” QSR Magazine’s “Best Franchise Deal,” Fast Casual Magazine’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers,” Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Franchise 500,” the “Best Buy in Franchising” award from Franchise Times, and the “Hot Concept” and “Next 20 Brands to Watch” from Nation’s Restaurant News. With a highly experienced franchise support team, Nekter enjoys one of the healthiest revenues in the category with average top quartile store sales of $937,710.*

*Average Store Sales for Top Quartile: 2019 sales as disclosed in 2020 FDD

