Nektér Juice Bar Turns Pumpkin Spice into a Healthy Obsession

America’s Freshest Juice Bar Finally Does Right by Pumpkin Spice with Four Delicious and Nutritious Fall Offerings

Santa Ana, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) While America continues its obsession with all things pumpkin spice, Nékter Juice Bar , America’s freshest juice bar experience, is doing right by fall’s favorite fruit with four new delicious offerings that preserve the powerhouse nutrients to help boost immunity, energy and overall wellness. Available across the country starting on Monday, September 7, the new Pumpkin Almond Bowl, Pumpkin Spice Smoothie, Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding, and Pumpkin Superfood Oats menu items are made with real, whole and nutritious ingredients that are freshly made each and every day.

While pumpkins are classified as fruits, their incredibly high nutritional value rivals most vegetables. Low in calories, pumpkin is high in fiber, protein, antioxidants, and essential vitamins and minerals that can help optimize immunity, metabolism, heart health, and more. Yet, those nutritional benefits can be destroyed when the powerful fruit is ambushed by added sugars and other unnecessary ingredients.

“With America still quite passionate about pumpkin spice, at Nektér Juice Bar, we saw the opportunity to transform this flavor trend into something truly healthy,” said Steve Schulze, Co-Founder and CEO, Nektér Juice Bar. “We all enjoy a little indulgence now and again, but we want to challenge our guests to try more nutritious alternatives that really taste great and that will help them live life to the freshest. After all, shouldn’t pumpkin spice be everything nice?”

The Pumpkin Almond Bowl is a savory blend of pumpkin, banana, creamy coconut vanilla yogurt, almond butter, pumpkin spices and Nektér’s signature housemade cashew milk. Then it is topped with hemp granola, diced red apples, pepitas, and a dash of pumpkin spice. With 16 grams of protein and bursting with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins A and C, the new bowl is a perfectly satisfying meal for breakfast, lunch, midday snack or dinner.

is a savory blend of pumpkin, banana, creamy coconut vanilla yogurt, almond butter, pumpkin spices and Nektér’s signature housemade cashew milk. Then it is topped with hemp granola, diced red apples, pepitas, and a dash of pumpkin spice. With 16 grams of protein and bursting with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins A and C, the new bowl is a perfectly satisfying meal for breakfast, lunch, midday snack or dinner. Nektér’s Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is an energizing morning boost with a blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew milk. Freshly blended, this immunity-boosting smoothie is an abundant source of fiber, iron, potassium and vitamins A and E.

is an energizing morning boost with a blend of pumpkin puree, bananas, dates, pumpkin spice, cinnamon, agave, and housemade cashew milk. Freshly blended, this immunity-boosting smoothie is an abundant source of fiber, iron, potassium and vitamins A and E. Nektér has put a spin on their popular Chia Pudding line-up, adding a luscious Pumpkin Mousse into the mix. Perfect as a light and filling snack any time of day, the new Pumpkin Mousse Chia Pudding layers vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds and agave and housemade pumpkin mousse with cashews, pumpkin puree and agave, and then topped with hemp granola, pepitas and a dash of pumpkin spice.

layers vanilla chia pudding made with cashews, dates, chia seeds and agave and housemade pumpkin mousse with cashews, pumpkin puree and agave, and then topped with hemp granola, pepitas and a dash of pumpkin spice. Brand new to Nektér is Pumpkin Superfood Oats, a nutritional powerhouse made with high-fiber, high-protein steel cut oats, housemade pumpkin mousse, fresh fuji apple, pepitas, agave, and pumpkin spice.

For more information about the Nektér Juice Bar and its healthier alternatives to more indulgent fall flavors, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com , or visit socially @nekterjuicebar.com.

About Nékter Juice Bar

As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient-integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America’s increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean and nutrient-rich juices, Superfood smoothies, acai bowls, and a variety of healthy snacks that can help guests “Live Life to the Freshest!” At its core, Nékter believes that “healthy” can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.

With over 170 locations in the U.S. and plans to continue expanding nationwide, Nékter, America’s freshest juice bar experience, is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice category. For more information, please visit NekterJuiceBar.com .

Contact:

Erin Peacock

Peacock PR

949-939-1872

erin@peacock-pr.com

The post Nektér Juice Bar Turns Pumpkin Spice into a Healthy Obsession first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.