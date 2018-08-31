Need some sun? Head out to Easton Farmers Market's Sunflower Day

Even though Saturday's weather is looking iffy, it will be all sun Saturday at the Easton Farmers Market.

The market, which runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Centre Square, will host Sunflower Day, offering family fun, seasonal produce and of course sunflowers to take home.

For kids, there will be sunflower crafts with Revitalize with Rebecca, and sunflower river rock painting. Also as part of the market’s ongoing Power of Produce program, kids can take part in free, all-natural face-painting as well as choose a sunflower or a favorite fruit or veggie and learn more about it. They can also take part in a mindfulness workshop with Betsey Thompson at 10:30 a.m.

Of course there will be sunflowers to buy and take home to brighten up your home. You can buy a single stem or a whole bouquet from farms such as Apple Ridge, Blooming Glen and Pheasant Hill.

Easton Public Market’s Scratch will be the featured brewer in the Local Libations Tent and and Mud & Maker will be on site with some sunflower pottery.

Info: http://eastonfarmersmarket.com/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628