As need for shelter explodes during pandemic, Evanston-based agency receives $80K from public, private sectors to feed households

The need for shelter has at least doubled since the coronavirus pandemic tore through the homeless community, according to an Evanston-based social services agency. To combat the rising insecurity over housing, food and more, Connections for the Homeless partnered with Cook County after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s initial stay-at-home order in March to funnel $3.3 million from the federal CARES Act stimulus package to help residents of the North Shore, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a Tuesday news conference.