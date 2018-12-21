Need plans for New Year's Eve? Consider these Baltimore-area bars and restaurants

Still haven’t made New Year’s Eve plans? Whether you have champagne wishes and caviar dreams or prefer to ring in the new year with a can of Natty Boh and some French fries, the Baltimore area’s bars and restaurants have something for everyone.

Below, find prix-fixe menus, Divine impersonators, views of the fireworks, and even a New Year’s Eve keg drop.

As an added enticement, many places have reduced their prices over last year’s options. It will cost you $300 to party-til-dawn at the Bygone, a $75 drop from last year. Four courses at the Elephant will set you back $115, $10 less than the price last year. And bargains can be found at even some of the glitziest gigs: see the $29 deal for latecomers at the Sagamore Pendry’s Venetian masquerade ball.

Most require reservations.

Aida Bistro & Wine Bar in Columbia will offer a four-course menu for $79 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a champagne toast to follow. (6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, 410-953-0500, aidabistro.com)

Aldo’s in Little Italy will serve a four-course menu and champagne toast at midnight for $100. (306 S. High St., 410-727-0700, aldositaly.com)

Azumi in the Four Seasons Baltimore in Harbor East will offer a five-course menu ($85-$225). (725 Aliceanna St., 443-220-0477, azumirestaurant.com)

B&O American Brasserie downtown will offer a decadent prix-fixe menu for $90, with options like poached lobster and Waygu filet, plus a foie gras amuse-bouche. (2 N. Charles St., 443-692-6172, bandorestaurant.com)

Banditos & Wayward in Federal Hill are teaming up with neighboring 101 Bar for a New Year’s Eve block party with an open bar from 9:30 p.m. until 1 a.m., plus DJ performances and a champagne toast at midnight. Tickets range from $69-$99. (1117-1118 S. Charles St., (443) 835-1517, www.banditosbk.com)

Bar Vasquez in Harbor East will serve a sophisticated three-course menu for $85, with items like wood-grilled foie gras and waygu culotte steak. Diners staying late will hear live music from Flamenco guitarist from Ricardo Marlow. (1425 Aliceanna St., 410-534-7296, barvasquez.com)

Black Eyed Suzie’s in Bel Air is hosting a “no frills and all fun” dance party with a DJ. Tickets range from $15 to $59 for a “fast pass” to the open bar. (119 S. Main Street, 443-371-7993, black-eyed-suzies.com)

Blue Hill Tavern in Canton will offer a three-course menu for $55, with classic options like oysters Rockefeller, New York strip steak and bread pudding for dessert. (938 S. Conkling St., 443-388-9363, bluehilltavern.com)

The Brewer’s Art in Mount Vernon will offer special menu items for New Year’s Eve and a toast at midnight. But the real party is in the basement bar, where $45 gets you unlimited beer and garlic fries. Stick around for the keg drop at midnight. (1106 N. Charles St., 410-547-6925, thebrewersart.com)

The Bygone at the Four Seasons Baltimore will host a black-tie New Year’s Eve party for $300, including buffet stations, caviar and an open bar. Come for panoramic views of the harbor and a party that’s set to last until dawn. (400 International Drive, thebygonerestaurant.com)

Charleston in Harbor East will offer guests a four-course meal for $149 ($219 with wine pairings) for seatings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or $319 for seatings from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Later seatings include tax, tip, wine, champagne, cocktails, party favors and a view of the Inner Harbor fireworks. (1000 Lancaster St., 410-332-7373, charlestonrestaurant.com)

Chez Hugo Bistro downtown is offering seven courses of its signature French countryside fare plus appetizers for $85. Walk it off afterward with a jaunt to watch the fireworks. (206 E Redwood St., 443-438-3002, chezhugobistro.com)

Cinghiale in Harbor East will serve a four-course menu with options like roasted quail, chestnut tagliatelle and prosecco mousse. Tickets are $99, or $139 with wine pairings. Comes with party hats, favors and a view of the fireworks. (822 Lancaster St., 410-547-8282, cgeno.com)

Citron at the Shops at Quarry Lake will offer a four-course dinner, including a champagne toast, for $110. Feast on fried camembert, sea bass and classic creme brulee — a last hurrah until those resolutions kick in. (2605 Quarry Lake Drive, 410-363-0900, citronbaltimore.com)

Cosima will offer a five-course menu for $100, with wine pairings for an additional $35. Enjoy beef carpaccio, stuffed branzino and wine-soaked berries at the restaurant near Hampden. (3000 Falls Road, 443-708-7352, cosimamill1.com)

The Elephant in Mount Vernon will serve a four-course menu for $115 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight. Menu highlights include escargot, lobster risotto and stuffed quail. Or head upstairs for global street food and craft cocktails from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. (924 N. Charles St., 443-447-7878, theelephantbaltimore.com)

Encantada at the American Visionary Art Museum is hosting “A Divine Pretty in Pink New Year’s Eve,” complete with a Divine impersonator. Runs 8 p.m. till just after midnight and includes an open bar and champagne toast for $130. (800 Key Highway, 410-752-1000, encantadabaltimore.com)

Fogo de Chao at the Inner Harbor will serve bone-in cuts and seasonal dishes with dinner prices all day, $54 per person. (600 E. Pratt St., 410-528-9292, fogodechao.com)

Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will serve a prix-fixe dinner menu — four courses for $125 — from 3 p.m. to midnight. (1525 Russell St., 443-931-4254, caesars.com/horseshoe-baltimore)

Gunther & Co. in Brewer’s Hill will serve a four-course menu starting at $75. The restaurant will also offer wine pairings ($25), oysters ($10) and shellfish courses ($25). (3650 Toone St., 443-869-6874, eatatgunther.com)

Johnny’s in Roland Park will host a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. with sparkling drinks and a la carte menu items, as well as brunch New Year’s Day. (4800 Roland Ave., 410-773-0777, johnnysdownstairs.com)

La Cuchara in Woodberry will offer a four-course menu for $99. (3600 Clipper Mill Road, 443-708-3838, lacucharabaltimore.com)

Loch Bar in Harbor East has a view of the fireworks, an open bar and a standing buffet with everything from classic foods like crab dip to oysters and Smith Island cake pops. The party starts at 7 p.m. with live music from ’70s tribute band The LP’s. Tickets are $125. (240 International Drive, 443-961-8949, harboreast.com/businesses/loch-bar)

Luna Blu in Annapolis will offer a four-course meal with options like baked oysters, squid ink linguine and cannoli for $60. (36 West St., 410-267-9950, lunabluofannapolis.com)

Lupa in Columbia has a four-course prix-fixe meal from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. for $79, or $109 with wine pairings. Stay entertained with live gypsy jazz music from 8 p.m till midnight. (10215 Wincopin Circle, 410-964-9999, lupacolumbia.com)

Magdalena in Mount Vernon is offering a $150 four- to five-course dinner with options like chilled oysters and wagyu short ribs. (205 E. Biddle St., 410-514-6500, magdalenarestaurant.com)

Minnow in South Baltimore will offer a four-course prix-fixe menu from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. A rooftop party from 10 p.m. till just after midnight will feature hors d'oeuvres, beer and wine plus a champagne toast and view of the fireworks for $49. (2 E. Wells St., 443-759-6537, minnowbaltimore.com)

Pratt Street Ale House Downtown has a six-hour open bar that’s every beer lover’s dream come true. Sample ales, lagers, pilsners and a variety of spirits, plus light fare at this restaurant and brewery from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets run $69-$89. (206 W Pratt St, 410-244-8900, prattstreetalehouse.com)

Rec Pier Chop House at the Sagamore Pendry in Fells Point will serve a four-course menu for $115 per person. Revelers can also attend a Venetian Masquerade Ball in the hotel. Tickets will set you back $300 to $500, but for $29, latecomers can partake in the open bar from 12:30 a.m. until 2 a.m. (1715 Thames St., 443-552-1300, recpierchophouse.com)

The Rusty Scupper will host a New Year’s Eve party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., including a four-course dinner, champagne toast at midnight, music and dancing for $120. (402 Key Highway, 410-727-3678, rusty-scupper.com)

Rye Street Tavern in Port Covington will host a New Year’s Eve party featuring live music, a raw bar, a fried chicken table, a dessert room, plus beer and wine for $135. Oh, and you get one specialty cocktail and a champagne toast at midnight. (13 Rye St., 443-662-8000, ryestreettavern.com)

Sam’s on the Waterfront in Annapolis will offer a four-course dinner during its seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for $60. The restaurant will also offer a five-course menu, plus a champagne toast and dancing for its seatings 8:30 p.m. onward for $100. (2020 Chesapeake Harbour Drive East, 410-263-3600, samsonthewaterfront.com)

Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant in Ellicott City will offer a five-course chef's menu for $80. (8293 Main St., 410-465-4004, tersiguels.com)

Topside, the rooftop bar at Mount Vernon’s Hotel Revival, is eschewing cover charges New Year’s Eve. Revelers can enjoy panoramic views of downtown Baltimore or let loose with some karaoke in private rooms at B-Side, where you can sing without the peer pressure. (612 Cathedral St., 410-727-0065, jdvhotels.com/hotels/maryland/baltimore/hotel-revival-baltimore/dining/topside)

Vida Taco Bar will be serving build-your-own street tacos, oysters, crab claws and ceviche plus an open bar at its Harbor Point location for $125. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a stellar — and warm — view of the fireworks. (1401 Point St., 443-835-3474, vidatacobar.com/location/vida-taco-bar-baltimore-harbor-point)

Wit & Wisdom at the Four Seasons Hotel will serve a buffet-style meal for $250, which includes an open bar and signature cocktails. The party starts at 8:30 p.m. and goes until around 2 a.m. (200 International Drive, 410-576-5800, witandwisdombaltimore.com)

Woodberry Kitchen will offer brunch and dinner with its regular a la carte menu in addition to holiday specials. (2010 Clipper Park Road, 410-464-8000, woodberrykitchen.com)

