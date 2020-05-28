Almost two years after fans panic-bought Necco Wafers as the candy’s factory closed down, the nostalgic sweets are coming back to stores.

Spangler Candy Company purchased Necco out of bankruptcy in 2018 and has been working on its return ever since. According to a press release, the sugary circle-shaped candies will be rolling out at major drugstores in June and other stores will have them in July. Retailers set to have the candy in stock include CVS, Dollar General, HyVee, Kroger, Piggly Wiggly, Walgreens, Wegmans, Associated Foods, Tops Markets and more.

“Just when comfort food is experiencing a resurgence, Necco Wafers is back with that very kind of familiar, comfortable feeling we all seem to be craving,” Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler Candy Company, said in a press release. “We are delighted to bring Necco Wafers back into production and to share in their sweet return with fans old and new.”

There are eight flavors returning, seven of which will taste exactly like fans remember: lemon (yellow), lime (green), orange (orange), clove (light purple), cinnamon (white), wintergreen (pink), and licorice (dark grey).The chocolate candies (brown) will feature a slightly richer cocoa flavor, due to changes in the cooking process.

And if you're suddenly craving nostalgia, know you're not alone.