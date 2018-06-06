NCC grads to open restaurant incubator inside Easton's Common Space Kitchen

There’s something new cooking at Easton’s Common Space.

Food Workz at Common Space, a new restaurant incubator, will open inside Common Space by the first week of July. Diners will be able to enjoy lunch and dinner five days a week from a changing list of budding restaurant chefs looking to learn how to get their dream businesses off the ground.

Nurturing new culinary businesses has been the focus at Common Space since it opened more than a year ago at 154 Northampton St. It’s a food business incubator, providing a licensed, inspected kitchen for budding culinary professionals to prepare food that they later will sell. This eliminates the expense of the vendors having to buy their own kitchen equipment and have it inspected and licensed, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars, plus rent for the space.

Food businesses that operate or have operated out of Common Space include: The Flying V (mobile business focusing on poutine and Canadian cuisine); College Hill Cakes and NYTERA (artisan, nondairy, vegan cheeses).

Three graduates of Northampton Community College’s culinary program — chefs Komal Shah, Kiel Houser and Kaycie Stem — and Saurabh Shah, who has a background in finance, business administration and information technology, teamed up to launch Food Workz at Common Space.

“We put our heads together and realized that one of the biggest struggles after culinary school was that there was no one to show us what do next,” Stem said.

Each member of the team will work with the budding restaurateur on things like menu planning, decor, marketing and business administration. And for about two to four weeks, that chef-in-training will present his “business” to diners who stop by Food Workz for lunch and dinner, Tuesday through Saturday.

“The fun part is that we don’t have any set cuisine,” Stem said. “This is a really awesome concept.”

You can still pick up your favorite Common Space retail items as you walk inside (retail to the immediate left). To the right at the bar area will be Two in Hand, offering coffee and savory meat pies or hand pies during lunch hours.

Food Workz will open in the middle section of Common Space, with a target date of July 1 for a soft opening. The first featured chef will focus on Indian cuisine, followed by a Croatian/Middle Eastern-focused chef.

Common Space’s commercial kitchen will still be available for those businesses that have been using it, and will also be used for Food Workz.

DETAILS

Food Workz at Common Space

What: A restaurant and restaurant incubator inside Common Space

Where: 154 Northampton St., Easton

When: Soft opening, July 1. Regular hours: Lunch, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; dinner, 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Info: www.foodworkzatcs.com

