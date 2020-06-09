NBC 5
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

NBC 5 anchor Dick Johnson, ‘old-school newsman,’ dies at 66

June 9, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
NBC 5

Colleagues remember Johnson's great writing skills and sense of humor.