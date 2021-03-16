Navy Veteran Brings Jeremiah’s Italian Ice to Jacksonville Beach

Florida’s favorite frozen treats brand opening in Jacksonville Beach, FL

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orlando-based Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is now bringing its beloved brand to Jacksonville Beach. The new location, set to open in mid-March, officially brings Jeremiah’s premium frozen desserts closer to the beachfront at 1500 Beach Blvd. 1.5 miles from the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

Local Ponte Vedra Beach resident Chris Harvey, alongside his business partner, will own the new Jacksonville Beach location and has plans to open additional locations across Duval County in the near future. Harvey grew up eating Jeremiah’s frozen treats while he was in high school in Orlando. A nine-year veteran of the US Navy, Harvey spent his tour traveling the world while stationed on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier, visiting nearly every continent. The opening of the Jacksonville location completes a business dream of his that started in 2016, bringing his favorite childhood treats to the Jacksonville Beach community and its local military service men and women.

“It’s in Jeremiah’s culture to create a memorable experience,” said Harvey. “We show that through the vivid colors of our shop and the unique flavors we offer. Growing up in Orlando, the brand was always visible in the community and at local events displaying its generosity. It was our goal to bring that same energy and community involvement to Jacksonville Beach.”

Jeremiah’s frozen treats have gained immense popularity across Florida, gaining loyal followings at each of their locations since its original expansion out of Orlando. Each Jeremiah’s location boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice as well as Soft Ice Cream. The Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of their Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade Soft Ice Cream, offers nearly limitless flavor combinations and is the star of the menu. The Jacksonville Beach location will include an open-air layout and plans to follow stringent safety protocols, as well as offering drive-thru service and outdoor seating to ensure guests can enjoy their frozen treats with a peace of mind. The location will even include a handwashing station in the dining room.

“Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is committed to showing our appreciation for the Jacksonville Beach community and its residents,” said Harvey. “Our location boasts a mural of a Navy destroyer, visually showing our support for the local military. We not only want to help develop our employees to be model citizens, we want the culture of Jeremiah’s to be positively felt here locally”

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice in Jacksonville will be providing military members in uniform free small treats to show their appreciation.

The new Jacksonville Beach location marks a milestone in the continued expansion of Jeremiah’s throughout the Jacksonville area. For more information, please visit https://jeremiahsice.com .

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

