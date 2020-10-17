  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Navy’s dirt sailors operate at the cutting edge, both of innovation and of risk

October 17, 2020 | 8:03am
From www.dailypress.com
By
Dave Ress

“They have to be self-reliant, real leaders”