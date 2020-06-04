Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Navy Pier to reopen outdoor areas Wednesday, including restaurants and requiring face masks

June 4, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

The popular tourist destination on Lake Michigan will rejoin public life in phases.